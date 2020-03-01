Cryptaur (CPT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,047.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $17,047.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00054283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00496618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.85 or 0.06355864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00064490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029937 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005746 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

