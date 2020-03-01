CrypticCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $287,003.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. During the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $287,003.00 and approximately $1,600.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00569915 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00106404 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00116578 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000759 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

