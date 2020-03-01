Crypto.com Coin Reaches Market Cap of $736.24 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $736.24 million and $16.31 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx, IDEX, BigONE and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00481588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.59 or 0.06332691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00064127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,792,694,064 tokens. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BiteBTC, CPDAX, IDEX, DigiFinex, BigONE, Dcoin, Bithumb Global, Huobi Korea, GOPAX, DDEX, OceanEx, ABCC, Upbit, Huobi Global, Indodax, HitBTC, KuCoin, Fatbtc, CoinTiger, Bithumb, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.