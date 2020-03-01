Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $681.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $663,481.00 and approximately $681.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,676,657 coins and its circulating supply is 2,512,222 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

