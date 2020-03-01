CryptoCarbon 24 Hour Volume Hits $254.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $127,609.00 and approximately $254.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon.

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

