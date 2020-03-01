Cryptocean 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $105,975.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003054 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.69 million and $105,975.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00482783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.75 or 0.06363164 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

