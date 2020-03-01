Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $81,660.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00007434 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $39.65 million and $81,660.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

