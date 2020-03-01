Cryptonex (CNX) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00021968 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a market cap of $104.73 million and $1.92 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.31 or 0.02713554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00132015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.