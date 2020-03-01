CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Cap Hits $33,687.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 21% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $33,687.00 and $32.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.44 or 0.02667634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00222083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00132222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 285,022,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,439,766 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.