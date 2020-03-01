CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Tops $29.10 on Major Exchanges

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $16.95 million and $82,862.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.10 or 0.00342017 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007609 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000189 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

