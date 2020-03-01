Cube Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Cube token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx and CPDAX. Cube has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $463.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cube has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.02656570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00220914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00131499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel.

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CPDAX, BitForex, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

