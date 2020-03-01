Curecoin (CURE) Price Hits $0.0338 on Major Exchanges

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Curecoin has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $825,013.00 and approximately $6,732.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00669637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007688 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000781 BTC.

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,436,888 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

