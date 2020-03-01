Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 30th total of 8,530,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 979,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

CWK opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,819.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,104,843.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $128,468.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 87,401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

