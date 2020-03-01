CVCoin Price Reaches $0.0359 on Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $444,620.00 and $312,581.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.89 or 0.02676879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00223822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, HADAX, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

