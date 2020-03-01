CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CVV stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CVD Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.13% of CVD Equipment worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.