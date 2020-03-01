CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 134,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.33% of CVR Energy worth $54,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,181,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in CVR Energy by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

CVR Energy stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.33. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $55.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

