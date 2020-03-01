CyberMiles Price Reaches $0.0129 on Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Koinex, OKEx and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00673501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000892 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00071347 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007685 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Huobi, Zebpay, Koinex, IDEX, CoinBene, DragonEX, IDCM, BCEX, Tokenomy, Binance, Bibox, Cobinhood, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

