CyberVein Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Bilaxy and IDEX. CyberVein has a market cap of $4.30 million and $165,137.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberVein has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

CyberVein Token Profile

CVT is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, Bilaxy, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

