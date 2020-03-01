Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 37,560,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 30th total of 40,510,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

CY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. 9,669,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 230.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CY. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 587,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 304,631 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,204,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,769,000 after purchasing an additional 344,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

