CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post $12.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.43 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $29.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $64.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $57.43 million, with estimates ranging from $41.20 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 100.18%.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

CTMX opened at $6.69 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

