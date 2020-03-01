DAD Chain Hits Market Cap of $2.34 Million (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. One DAD Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. DAD Chain has a market cap of $2.34 million and $231,378.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00482761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.06359894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00064582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030231 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005760 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011641 BTC.

DAD Chain Token Profile

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

