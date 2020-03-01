DAEX Trading Down 27.3% This Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $930,646.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00481588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.59 or 0.06332691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00064127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.