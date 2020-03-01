Dalecoin (DALC) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Dalecoin (CURRENCY:DALC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Dalecoin has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Dalecoin has a total market capitalization of $5,468.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dalecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dalecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dalecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.02600964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00225501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00133775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dalecoin Profile

Dalecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,558 tokens. Dalecoin’s official Twitter account is @DalecoinN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dalecoin is dalecoin.org.

Dalecoin Token Trading

Dalecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dalecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dalecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dalecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dalecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dalecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.