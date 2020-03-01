Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Danaher by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $144.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

