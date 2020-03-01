DAOstack (GEN) Price Down 17% Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $42.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00001115 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.02610804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00222556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

