DATA (DTA) Hits Market Cap of $3.35 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and UEX. DATA has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $76,272.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.02673028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00223592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Kucoin, UEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

