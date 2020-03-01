Databroker (DTX) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $8,670.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00482080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.12 or 0.06425493 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00066083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030396 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005760 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.