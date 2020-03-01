Databroker Hits One Day Volume of $9,517.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $9,517.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00482457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.65 or 0.06340936 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00064175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030001 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011617 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.