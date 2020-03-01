Datacoin Market Capitalization Tops $13,704.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $13,704.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004138 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001075 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.