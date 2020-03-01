Datum (DAT) Trading Down 36% Over Last 7 Days

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Datum has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx and COSS. Datum has a total market cap of $927,146.00 and approximately $46,970.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.97 or 0.02696851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00222389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00131379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

