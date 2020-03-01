Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Davita were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Davita in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Davita in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Davita in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Davita by 61.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Davita in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

