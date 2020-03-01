DDKoin Market Capitalization Hits $5.99 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00041100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. DDKoin has a total market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $24,664.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.02656570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00220914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00131499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

