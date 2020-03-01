DECENT (DCT) Trading Down 50.2% Over Last 7 Days

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One DECENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BCEX, Upbit and ChaoEX. DECENT has a market cap of $770,074.00 and approximately $1,592.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DECENT has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008048 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000493 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ChaoEX, LBank, HitBTC, BCEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.