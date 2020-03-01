DecentBet (DBET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $822.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and LATOKEN. DecentBet has a total market cap of $339,263.00 and approximately $822.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.18 or 0.02589168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00225688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00134262 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

