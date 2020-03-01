DECOIN (DTEP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,059.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 86.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $9,059.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DECOIN alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,046,561 coins and its circulating supply is 26,160,943 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.