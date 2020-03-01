DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Kucoin and Cryptopia. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.39 million and $555.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004106 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000623 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030454 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Cryptopia, RightBTC, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Crex24, SouthXchange and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

