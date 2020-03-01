DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $2.40 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $455.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007473 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004221 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000637 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00038276 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Coindeal, SouthXchange, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

