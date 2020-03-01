Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Update

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the January 30th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.65.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $6,046,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after buying an additional 571,773 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $89,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $85,260,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after buying an additional 276,536 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $41,590,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $156.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.79.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

