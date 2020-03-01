DEEX (DEEX) One Day Volume Hits $3,395.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, DEEX has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $626,547.00 and $3,395.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003794 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

