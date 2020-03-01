Dell’s (DELL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Dell (NYSE:DELL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Dell stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. 8,589,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,435. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. Dell has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. Dell’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 669,506 shares of company stock worth $33,431,564. 14.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dell during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

