Delphy Trading Down 1.3% This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $2,812.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.97 or 0.02696851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00222389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00131379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.