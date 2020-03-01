Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,366,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200,339 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 2.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.21% of Delta Air Lines worth $79,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,105,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,673,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 618,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,158,000 after purchasing an additional 68,950 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

