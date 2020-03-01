Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 234.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deluxe will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

DLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

