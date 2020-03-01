Dent Trading Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, IDEX and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $12.50 million and $352,571.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.02638915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00221716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00131641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,533,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Fatbtc, Binance, Radar Relay, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, BitForex, OKEx, Cobinhood, IDEX, Allbit, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Coinrail, Lykke Exchange, Bitbns and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.