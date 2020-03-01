DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

XRAY opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12,288.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 389,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 386,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,410,000 after acquiring an additional 128,810 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

