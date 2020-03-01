Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.10 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. Dero has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and $978,771.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00008579 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,489,506 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

