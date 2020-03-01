Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

DB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.56. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 126,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

