DeVault Trading Down 57.2% This Week (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 57.2% lower against the dollar. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a market cap of $71,929.00 and $171.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003824 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 213,763,427 coins and its circulating supply is 179,835,181 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.