DeviantCoin (DEV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $62.00

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $84,740.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

