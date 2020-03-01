Diamond (DMD) Reaches Market Cap of $823,060.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Diamond has traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002801 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $823,060.00 and approximately $1,466.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002267 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,432,402 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

